Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine 'safe and effective' against virus: USFDA

The J&J shot delivers genetic instructions for human cells to create a specific protein of the coronavirus, in order to train the immune system for the live virus. Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. have generated stronger overall efficacy rates, but require two shots. The single-shot vaccine could go a long way toward ending the pandemic, experts said. “A one-shot vaccine is considered by the World Health Organization to be the best option in pandemic settings, enhancing access, distribution and compliance," said Paul Stoffels, M.D., vice chairman of the executive committee and chief scientific officer, Johnson & Johnson.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}