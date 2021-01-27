Johnson & Johnson to share results of single-dose COVID-19 vaccine next week

Johnson & Johnson may share the results from its much-awaited clinical trial of its coronavirus vaccine next week, the US pharmaceutical's chief financial officer told CNBC on Tuesday, according to AFP. The company would be expected to apply for an emergency approval for its single-dose shot at the same time. "We plan to report out by early next week in terms of our results," said Joseph Wolk.

The phase 3 study of 45,000 people across 80 countries potentially included cases of new strains identified in South Africa and Brazil, he added. The vaccine could become the third to receive emergency use authorization in the US.

"In terms of supply we're very confident and on track to meet all of our commitments," he added.

The pharma giant earlier promised 100 million doses to the US by the end of June, about 200 million doses by the end of the year to the EU with shipments starting in April, and 200 million doses to developing countries that will begin shipping in the second half of the year.

Like the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the J&J shot delivers genetic instructions for human cells to create a specific protein of the coronavirus, in order to train the immune system for the live virus.

The Pfizer and Moderna use single-stranded RNA molecules, while the J&J vaccine deploys double-stranded DNA that gets converted to RNA inside human cells, in order to achieve the same goal.

The DNA piggybacks a ride on a modified, non-replicating version of a common-cold causing adenovirus. This virus acts as a vehicle to deliver genetic cargo into the nucleus of human cells.

The AstraZeneca, Sputnik and CanSino vaccines all use a similar approach, referred to as "adenoviral vector vaccines."

A big jump in prescription drug sales boosted fourth-quarter revenue at Johnson & Johnson, despite the coronavirus pandemic cutting into sales of products. Profits dove 57% due to higher research spending, plus litigation and other one-time charges totaling $2.4 billion.

(With inputs from agencies)

