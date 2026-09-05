Joint replacement before 50: Why more patients are choosing orthopaedic surgery at younger age – doctors explain

Joint replacement was once largely associated with older age, when years of wear and tear had taken their toll on the knees or hips. However, that picture is changing as orthopaedic surgeons are increasingly seeing patients under 50 with significant joint damage, raising an important question: why are people considering joint replacement much earlier in life?

The answer is not simply that people in their 40s are choosing surgery more readily. Previous injuries, arthritis, inflammatory conditions, lifestyle factors and the demands of modern life can all play a role. At the same time, patients today are less willing to accept years of pain and restricted movement if treatment can help them return to an active life.

It is not always about age “Age is becoming less useful as a stand-alone measure of who may need a joint replacement. What matters more is the condition of the joint and what that condition is doing to the person's life,” says Dr Vijay Girish, Sr Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Knee & Shoulder Specialist, HOSMAT Hospital, Bengaluru.

A 45-year-old who struggles to climb stairs, sit comfortably at work or play with their children may have a stronger reason to consider surgery than an older patient whose symptoms remain manageable.

But before recommending replacement in a younger patient, surgeons also need to understand why the joint has deteriorated so early. Old ligament injuries, repeated sports injuries and previous surgery can contribute to early knee damage. In the hip, conditions such as avascular necrosis can cause significant joint destruction at a younger age, while rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases can also affect the joints early.

Injuries and weight can push joints towards arthritis According to Dr Joseph George, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Lakshmi Hospital, Kochi, previous sports injuries, ligament or meniscus injuries, fractures around a joint and repeated surgeries can gradually damage the knee and lead to arthritis much earlier than expected.

Weight is another factor, as excess body weight puts additional load on weight-bearing joints such as the knees and hips. Metabolic health can also influence joint health, making weight management an important part of managing symptoms and, where possible, delaying progression.

This does not mean every young person with joint pain is heading towards replacement. Physiotherapy, medication, injections, activity modification and weight management may still help, depending on the cause and extent of the damage.

Younger patients want their lives back There is also a change in what patients expect from their bodies. People in their 40s may still be working full-time, raising children, travelling or exercising. Living with chronic joint pain can affect all of these activities.

“When pain starts affecting these basic activities, and non-surgical treatment is no longer giving meaningful relief, they are more likely to ask whether surgery is an option,” says Dr George.

For Dr Girish, the expectations of younger patients are an important part of the conversation. Being told that someone is “too young” for a replacement may not be enough when pain is already significantly affecting their quality of life. However, younger age should not mean that surgery is offered more readily. The decision still needs to be individualised.

Preparation matters as much as operation Joint replacement is also not a quick fix that ends with the operation. Muscle strength, mobility, weight and existing medical conditions such as diabetes can influence both surgical risk and recovery.

“Preparing the patient properly before the operation can make a real difference,” says Dr George. Rehabilitation and strengthening before surgery, followed by appropriate physiotherapy afterwards, can help patients work towards a better functional recovery.

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For younger patients, there is also a longer-term consideration. Modern implants have good survivorship, but someone undergoing replacement in their 40s may potentially live with the implant for several decades. Implant choice, activity levels, follow-up and the possibility of revision surgery therefore need to be discussed honestly.