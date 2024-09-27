Just 20 seconds a day: New study reveals surprising benefits of THIS daily practice to improve mental health

Practising self-compassion for just 20 seconds daily can significantly enhance mental well-being. Check how to do it.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated27 Sep 2024, 02:21 PM IST
Just 20 seconds a day: New study reveals surprising benefits of THIS daily practice to improve mental health
Just 20 seconds a day: New study reveals surprising benefits of THIS daily practice to improve mental health(Pixabay)

A recent study has explored how practising self-compassion can improve mental well-being, especially for college students who often face stress from juggling academics, work and extracurricular activities.

In the study, participants were asked to try a technique called self-compassionate touch while others were assigned a finger-tapping exercise as a control group.

In the finger-tapping exercise, students touched their index finger and thumb.

Also Read | Woman claims mental health firm fired her for liking post on LinkedIn

The self-compassionate touch involves gently placing a hand over the heart or on another part of the body while focusing on warmth and comfort. Students did this for 20 seconds a day over one month. They were then asked to rate their mental health.

Results showed that students who practised self-compassion reported feeling better (than the other group) about themselves even after the first session. After a month, they experienced more self-compassion, less stress, and overall improved mental health compared to the control group.

Also Read | ‘Every Brilliant Thing’: A play about mental health for our times

According to Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a neuropsychology expert, it’s no surprise that this simple exercise worked well. She compared it to the benefits of long-term therapy.

“It’s an interesting but not surprising study. Performing this short-lived, self-compassionate touch daily was highly effective, almost as if you were seeing a therapist long term,” CNN quoted Dr. Hafeez as saying.

However, Hafeez noted that while self-compassionate touch helps, it isn’t a replacement for professional therapy, especially for those with diagnosed mental health issues. Instead, she recommends using it as an additional tool.

Self-compassion

Dr. Susan Evans, another expert, agreed that the study provides useful insights into how short self-compassion exercises can boost well-being, especially for those who may struggle to stick with longer mindfulness routines.

Also Read | Men’s mental health: Why it’s time to reimagine ideas of masculinity

Practising self-compassion doesn’t have to take a lot of time. Just 20 seconds a day can make a difference in mental health. By creating a habit, such as practising after brushing your teeth, people can experience the benefits of being kind to themselves — just like they would to a close friend.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Sep 2024, 02:21 PM IST
Business NewsScienceHealthJust 20 seconds a day: New study reveals surprising benefits of THIS daily practice to improve mental health

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    178.90
    02:43 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    7.4 (4.31%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.20
    02:43 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.6 (0.36%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    366.55
    02:43 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    21.45 (6.22%)

    Tata Power share price

    482.30
    02:42 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    6.4 (1.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    655.10
    02:34 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.6 (6.96%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.70
    02:34 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.6 (6.55%)

    Westlife Development share price

    932.50
    02:30 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    56 (6.39%)

    Praj Industries share price

    806.85
    02:34 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    47.15 (6.21%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,025.00-20.00
      Chennai
      77,031.00-20.00
      Delhi
      77,183.00-20.00
      Kolkata
      77,035.00-20.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Science

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.