Just 20 seconds a day: New study reveals surprising benefits of THIS daily practice to improve mental health

A recent study has explored how practising self-compassion can improve mental well-being, especially for college students who often face stress from juggling academics, work and extracurricular activities.
In the study, participants were asked to try a technique called self-compassionate touch while others were assigned a finger-tapping exercise as a control group.
In the finger-tapping exercise, students touched their index finger and thumb.
The self-compassionate touch involves gently placing a hand over the heart or on another part of the body while focusing on warmth and comfort. Students did this for 20 seconds a day over one month. They were then asked to rate their mental health.
Results showed that students who practised self-compassion reported feeling better (than the other group) about themselves even after the first session. After a month, they experienced more self-compassion, less stress, and overall improved mental health compared to the control group.
According to Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a neuropsychology expert, it’s no surprise that this simple exercise worked well. She compared it to the benefits of long-term therapy.
“It’s an interesting but not surprising study. Performing this short-lived, self-compassionate touch daily was highly effective, almost as if you were seeing a therapist long term,” CNN quoted Dr. Hafeez as saying.
However, Hafeez noted that while self-compassionate touch helps, it isn’t a replacement for professional therapy, especially for those with diagnosed mental health issues. Instead, she recommends using it as an additional tool.
Dr. Susan Evans, another expert, agreed that the study provides useful insights into how short self-compassion exercises can boost well-being, especially for those who may struggle to stick with longer mindfulness routines.
Practising self-compassion doesn’t have to take a lot of time. Just 20 seconds a day can make a difference in mental health. By creating a habit, such as practising after brushing your teeth, people can experience the benefits of being kind to themselves — just like they would to a close friend.
