Practising self-compassion for just 20 seconds daily can significantly enhance mental well-being. Check how to do it.

A recent study has explored how practising self-compassion can improve mental well-being, especially for college students who often face stress from juggling academics, work and extracurricular activities.

In the study, participants were asked to try a technique called self-compassionate touch while others were assigned a finger-tapping exercise as a control group.

In the finger-tapping exercise, students touched their index finger and thumb.

The self-compassionate touch involves gently placing a hand over the heart or on another part of the body while focusing on warmth and comfort. Students did this for 20 seconds a day over one month. They were then asked to rate their mental health.

Results showed that students who practised self-compassion reported feeling better (than the other group) about themselves even after the first session. After a month, they experienced more self-compassion, less stress, and overall improved mental health compared to the control group.

According to Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a neuropsychology expert, it's no surprise that this simple exercise worked well. She compared it to the benefits of long-term therapy.

“It’s an interesting but not surprising study. Performing this short-lived, self-compassionate touch daily was highly effective, almost as if you were seeing a therapist long term," CNN quoted Dr. Hafeez as saying.

However, Hafeez noted that while self-compassionate touch helps, it isn’t a replacement for professional therapy, especially for those with diagnosed mental health issues. Instead, she recommends using it as an additional tool.

Self-compassion Dr. Susan Evans, another expert, agreed that the study provides useful insights into how short self-compassion exercises can boost well-being, especially for those who may struggle to stick with longer mindfulness routines.

Practising self-compassion doesn’t have to take a lot of time. Just 20 seconds a day can make a difference in mental health. By creating a habit, such as practising after brushing your teeth, people can experience the benefits of being kind to themselves — just like they would to a close friend.