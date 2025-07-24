Just 7,000 steps a day may cut risk of death, diabetes and dementia, finds study

You don’t need to chase 10,000 steps a day to stay healthy; 7,000 may be enough, suggests a new global study published in The Lancet Public Health. And for millions of Indians trying to balance desk jobs, long commutes and erratic routines, that’s very welcome news.

The research, based on data from over 1.6 lakh adults worldwide, found that walking around 7,000 steps daily can significantly reduce the risk of a range of chronic illnesses and even early death. This is the first study to link daily step counts not just to heart health, but also to diabetes, depression, dementia, cancer, and falls.

Here’s how 7,000 steps a day stacks up against lower activity levels: 47% lower risk of death from any cause

25% reduced risk of heart disease

38% lower risk of dementia

14% drop in type 2 diabetes

6% reduced risk of cancer

22% lower risk of depression

28% fewer falls Why it matters for India With rising lifestyle diseases and urban sedentary habits, India is witnessing an alarming increase in non-communicable diseases, including heart issues and diabetes, even in younger age groups. This study offers a realistic, science-backed goal for Indians looking to make a health change without extreme routines or gym memberships.

“People often feel pressured to meet the 10,000-step goal, which has no scientific basis. What we found is that even 4,000 to 7,000 steps can make a meaningful difference,” say the researchers.

Easy to track, hard to ignore Most smartphones and fitness bands now track daily steps, making this one of the simplest ways to monitor physical activity. The authors recommend daily step counts as a public health tool that can be included in fitness campaigns, health insurance incentives, and even school and office wellness programs.

