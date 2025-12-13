Kareena Kapoor’s nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares 3 easy tips for good health and weight loss

Good health is often made to look complicated — strict diet plans, intense workouts and endless rules that feel hard to sustain. But according to celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, real and lasting results come from small, consistent habits rooted in everyday living.

On Wednesday, Diwekar — who works with actors including Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor — shared three easy guidelines that support overall health and gradual weight loss. Posting on Instagram, she reminded followers that “sustainable is success.”

Advertisement

Here are the three lifestyle tips she recommends. Make space for bajra in your weekly meals: Diwekar advised adding bajra (pearl millet) to meals at least once a week. Whether consumed as roti, ladoo, raab or sheera, bajra can help boost energy, improve immunity and reduce hair fall.

For those who find bajra heavy on digestion, she suggested a few simple fixes: adding an extra teaspoon of ghee, mixing a spoon of makhan into the dough, or blending bajra flour with 50% rice flour to make it easier on the stomach.

She also highlighted traditional digestive tips — ending meals with a small piece of jaggery, and pairing bajra with accompaniments like garlic chutney or turmeric pickle.

Stretch more, don’t overdo workouts Instead of pushing the body through intense routines, Diwekar emphasised the importance of gentle, regular movement. She explained that the posterior chain — a group of muscles running from the heels to the head — needs consistent stretching to support posture, balance and injury prevention.

Advertisement

A simple flexibility routine, she said, can go a long way in keeping the body resilient.

Set boundaries for screen time at home Her third suggestion focused on digital habits. Diwekar recommended creating a designated “screen zone” at home — a spot where you stand and use your phone briefly. This helps avoid scrolling on the bed, dining table or in the bathroom.

The practice, she said, can improve focus, sleep quality and reduce mindless screen usage.