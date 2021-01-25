OPEN APP
With this, the total coronavirus cases in the country have risen to 1,06,67,736 including 1,84,182 active cases and 1,03,30,084 total discharges (Photo: PTI)
Karnataka becomes 1st state to vaccinate over 2 lakh healthcare workers

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 04:34 PM IST ANI

As of 2 pm on Monday, 2,06,577 healthcare workers had been vaccinated against Covid-19, said the state health department

BENGALURU : Karnataka has become the first state in the country to vaccinate more than 2 lakh healthcare workers. As of 2 pm on Monday, 2,06,577 healthcare workers had been vaccinated against COVID-19, said the state health department.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 crossed 16 lakh (16,13,667) in the country till 7.30 pm on Sunday through 28,613 sessions, according to the provisional report of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

India reported 13,203 new COVID-19 cases, 13,298 discharges and 131 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the MoHFW reports.

With this, the total coronavirus cases in the country have risen to 1,06,67,736 including 1,84,182 active cases and 1,03,30,084 total discharges.

The total death toll in the country due to the infection mounted to 1,53,470 including the new deaths.

