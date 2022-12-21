Dr V K Paul, Member, Niti Aayog, on Wednesday said that only 27-28% of people have taken the precaution dose against coronavirus infection. Stressing on the need to take the precaution dose, Paul's statements come int he wake of an alarming surge in Covid-19 cases globally, especially in China.
“Only 27-28% of people have taken precaution dose. We appeal to others, especially senior citizens, to take precaution dose. Precaution dose is mandated and guided to everyone" Dr Paul said to reporters after the meeting with Union Health Minister.
Dr Paul warned people to keep wearing masks if they are in crowded spaces. “Use a mask if you are in a crowded space, indoors or outdoors. This is all the more important for people with comorbidities or are of higher age" he said.
India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 4,46,76,330 on Wednesday, 21 December, with 131 fresh infections, while the number of active cases came down to 3,408, according to Union health ministry data.
The toll due to the viral disease increased to 5,30,680 with three more fatalities, including two deaths reconciled by Kerala and one reported from West Bengal in the last 24 hours, the data stated.
Dr Paul's statements comes following a review meeting by union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday. This comes amid reports of the sudden rise in Covid cases in China, Japan, US and Brazil among other countries.
On Tuesday, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan had written to states and union territories on behalf of the centre, directing them to ramp up genome sequencing.
The directive said that every state should send Covid positive samples to their designated Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) centres for genome sequencing. Bhushan's letter also mentioned that it is imperative that authorities keep an eye on the trend of the existing variant of the coronavirus.
"All states are requested to ensure that as far as possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs) that are mapped to the States and UTs," said Union Health Secretary.
Amid the rising Covid cases in China, a top Indian health expert on Tuesday cautioned the people while asking them to keep a close vigil on the situation in the country.
There is no change with regard to aviation as of now, Paul further mentioned.
Earlier in the day, Congress leader Manish Tewari had requested the government to suspend all flights to and fro from the country at the earliest.
“Given alarming Covid -19 Situation in China Govt must suspend all flights to and from China ASAP. Given spike in US, Japan and South Korea and possibility of a new lethal variant emerging India should consider reintroducing Covid-19 protocols", tweeted the Congress leader.
