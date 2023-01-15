Keep your brain young forever: Expert suggests food, activities to stay youthful2 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 10:52 AM IST
The parts of the brain associated with stress can be calmed by being in nature, the expert says.
Brain health expert Marc Milstein has written about the diet of SuperAgers. Despite being in their 80s and beyond, some people have cognitive abilities comparable to those of persons who are decades younger. SuperAgers are an excellent illustration of how the brain matures in a way that is influenced by both heredity and lifestyle decisions.