Brain health expert Marc Milstein has written about the diet of SuperAgers. Despite being in their 80s and beyond, some people have cognitive abilities comparable to those of persons who are decades younger. SuperAgers are an excellent illustration of how the brain matures in a way that is influenced by both heredity and lifestyle decisions.

Then, Milstein lists his daily diet and activities to keep his brain youthful, focused and sharp. In his article published in CNBC, he says, since the human brain is approximately 70% water, staying hydrated aids in maintaining optimal function. He drinks a large glass of water after waking up instead of drinking coffee. He takes a 10-minute stroll outside before eating a breakfast high in protein.

What he takes for breakfast includes unsweetened Greek yoghurt, berries and nuts, smoothie with leafy greens and scrambled egg tacos.

He inquires about their studies with his children as they are being driven to school. It benefits his brain function by exposing him to material outside of his specialty. He works on the most challenging and creative things first thing in the morning, when the mind is at its sharpest. Every 30 minutes, he makes an effort to take a two-minute stretch break.

Milstein mentions he swims in the summer because it has been found to boost energy, memory, and cognitive performance. Since the human brain thrives on social interaction, he also makes an effort to have lunch with his parents, sister, friend, or wife at least once every week.

What he takes for lunch includes whole-grain tortilla wrap with leafy greens, sandwich with whole-grain bread, and stir-fry with lean meats and vegetables.

Milstein frequently changes things up by playing a little basketball, tennis, pickleball, or going to the batting cages since the brain enjoys a range of physical activities. He enjoys taking solitary strolls in parks as well. The parts of the brain associated with stress can be calmed by being in nature.

Some of his favourite dinner meals include Fajitas with chicken or tofu, grilled chicken with sweet potatoes and salmon with roasted root vegetables.

