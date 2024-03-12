Kerala Mumps outbreak: Over 11,000 cases reported in less than 3 months --- All you need to know
Kerala Mumps outbreak: The state reported 190 cases on March 10. The Union Health Ministry has alerted National Centre for Disease Control in the state
With more than 2500 cases of mumps being reported in Kerala in a month, the state is experiencing a mumps outbreak, reported Indian Express citing a Union Health Ministry official. Kerala reported 190 cases of the virus in a single day on March 10, Sunday. Given the situation in the state, the National Centre for Disease Control in the state has been alerted, reported the English Daily.