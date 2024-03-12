Kerala Mumps outbreak: The state reported 190 cases on March 10. The Union Health Ministry has alerted National Centre for Disease Control in the state

With more than 2500 cases of mumps being reported in Kerala in a month, the state is experiencing a mumps outbreak, reported Indian Express citing a Union Health Ministry official. Kerala reported 190 cases of the virus in a single day on March 10, Sunday. Given the situation in the state, the National Centre for Disease Control in the state has been alerted, reported the English Daily. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to IE, there have been 2,505 cases of the viral infection in March. Whereas, around 11,467 cases have been reported over two months of 2024.

What is Mumps? Mumps is a viral infection caused by the spread of paramyxovirus. The virus can be spread through direct contact or airborne droplets from the upper respiratory tract of an infected person. A person suffering from mumps begins to see the symptoms after two to four weeks of getting infected. One of the significant symptoms of the disease is the swelling of the salivary glands. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(More to come)

