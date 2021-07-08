Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Science >Health >First Zika virus case reported in Kerala, 24-year-old pregnant woman infected

First Zika virus case reported in Kerala, 24-year-old pregnant woman infected

Premium
In the first case of Zika virus in Kerala, a 24-year-old pregnant woman has been diagnosed with the mosquito-transmitted disease
1 min read . 09:51 PM IST PTI

There are 13 other suspected cases of Zika virus from Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Health minister said, adding that the govt was awaiting confirmation from the National Institute of Virology at Pune

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In the first case of Zika virus in Kerala, a 24-year-old pregnant woman has been diagnosed with the mosquito-transmitted disease, State Health Minister Veena George said on Thursday.

In the first case of Zika virus in Kerala, a 24-year-old pregnant woman has been diagnosed with the mosquito-transmitted disease, State Health Minister Veena George said on Thursday.

There are 13 other suspected cases of the virus from Thiruvananthapuram, the minister told PTI, adding the government was awaiting confirmation from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Pune.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

There are 13 other suspected cases of the virus from Thiruvananthapuram, the minister told PTI, adding the government was awaiting confirmation from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Pune.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Of the 19 samples sent from Thiruvananthapuram, 13 health workers, including doctors, are suspected to be positive for Zika, the minister said.

The woman, hailing from Parassalain Thiruvananthapuram district, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, delivered her baby onJuly7.

She had been admitted to the hospital on June 28 with fever, headache and red marks on her body.

The tests conducted at the hospital confirmed that she was positive following which her samples were sent to NIV, Pune.

The condition of the woman was satisfactory. Though she does not have any travel history outside the state, her house is on the Tamil Nadu border. A week ago, her mother had also shown similar symptoms, a government release added. The symptoms of Zika are similar to dengue including fever, skin rashes and joint pain.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!