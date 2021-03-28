Kerala Health Department today recorded 2,216 fresh coronavirus cases, including 23 health workers, pushing the total caseload to 11,17,993. Meanwhile, with 12 more fatalities, the death toll has gone up to 4,579.

State health minister KK Shailaja said as many as 1,853 people have been cured of the infections, taking the total recoveries to 10,88,522 as the active cases touched 24,582.

The state health department said in the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 47,229 samples were sent for testing and the test positivity rate shot up to 4.69%. So far, 1.30 crore samples have been sent for testing.

Of the positive cases, 92 have come from outside the state and 1931 were infected through contact. As many as 1,29,264 people are presently under observation in various districts, including 3872 in hospitals.

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday named Kerala as one of the states that cumulatively account for 73% of the total active cases in the country. It states, "Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 73% of the total active cases in the country."

Meanwhile, India clocked in 62,714 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 1,19,71,624, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The new infections reported only a slight jump as compared to Saturday, when the country had seen 62,258 more people testing positive for the virus.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via