This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >Science >Health >Kids and the Covid-19 vaccine: Is it safe and when can they get it?
Kids and the Covid-19 vaccine: Is it safe and when can they get it?
4 min read.04:49 PM ISTRobbie Whelan, The Wall Street Journal
Children can and do get sick from Covid-19, though research shows they typically experience milder cases and are much less likely than adults and the elderly to be hospitalized or die from the virus
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE for use in children 12 to 15 years. The shot is the first cleared for administration in the younger age group, after the FDA last December approved the vaccine for ages 16 and up. Here is what you need to know about Covid-19 vaccines and children:
When will children get the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine?