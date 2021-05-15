Kids’ weight gain in the pandemic is alarming doctors
A disruption in routines has contributed to worrying weight gains and weight-related health issues among children, pediatricians say
Pediatricians say they are seeing alarming weight gains in children and adolescents as many return for in-person visits for the first time since the pandemic began.
Doctors say they are seeing normal-weight children become overweight or even obese, overweight children become obese, and obese children add more weight. Doctors also report increases in weight-related health conditions, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and fatty liver disease. And some children with prediabetes are being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.
