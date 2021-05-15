Subscribe
Kids' weight gain in the pandemic is alarming doctors

Kids’ weight gain in the pandemic is alarming doctors

Because children’s height and weight don’t always increase proportionally, doctors use BMI percentile ranges to determine whether a child is overweight or obese
6 min read . 03:28 PM IST Sumathi Reddy, The Wall Street Journal

A disruption in routines has contributed to worrying weight gains and weight-related health issues among children, pediatricians say

Pediatricians say they are seeing alarming weight gains in children and adolescents as many return for in-person visits for the first time since the pandemic began.

Doctors say they are seeing normal-weight children become overweight or even obese, overweight children become obese, and obese children add more weight. Doctors also report increases in weight-related health conditions, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and fatty liver disease. And some children with prediabetes are being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.

