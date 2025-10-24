Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysm: Can stress really trigger it?

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has revealed that she has been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm, a condition where a weak spot in a blood vessel in the brain bulges and fills with blood. The 45-year-old made the revelation during the season 7 premiere of The Kardashians, which aired on October 22. Kim said the aneurysm was discovered during a routine MRI scan and that doctors found what she called a 'little aneurysm' in her brain. She also shared that her doctors believe stress can be one of the causes of such conditions.

Kim Kardashian opens up about her diagnosis and stress link During the episode, Kim Kardashian became emotional as she spoke about her diagnosis. She explained that her doctors believed the aneurysm may have been triggered by extreme stress, something she has faced plenty of in recent years. Between her high-profile divorce, managing four children, juggling multiple businesses, preparing for the bar exam, and dealing with the trauma of the Paris robbery, mental and emotional pressure have been a part of her life.

What is a brain aneurysm? A brain aneurysm (also called a cerebral aneurysm) occurs when a weak or thin spot develops in the wall of a blood vessel in the brain, causing it to balloon out and fill with blood. Over time, this bulge can grow larger and may rupture, leading to bleeding in or around the brain, a life-threatening emergency known as a hemorrhagic stroke.

“Many aneurysms, however, remain unruptured and are discovered incidentally during scans for other issues,” Dr Pankaj Agarwal, Head of the Department of Neurology at Gleneagles Hospital, tells Health Shots. According to research published in the National Library of Medicine, about 3.2 percent of people worldwide are affected by unruptured brain aneurysms. Ruptured aneurysms, on the other hand, are relatively rare, occurring in roughly 10 out of every 100,000 people each year.

Causes of brain aneurysm The exact cause is not always clear, but several factors can weaken blood vessel walls over time. These include high blood pressure, smoking, stress, genetic conditions, head injuries, and infections. Prolonged emotional or physical stress, like that mentioned by Kim Kardashian, can also play a role by increasing blood pressure and strain on the vessels. Family history and certain medical conditions, such as connective tissue disorders, may further increase risk.

Symptoms of brain aneurysm Most unruptured brain aneurysms do not cause symptoms, especially if they are small. They are often discovered during brain imaging for other health checks. However, when an aneurysm ruptures, it causes a sudden, severe headache often described as "the worst headache of one's life." Other signs of a ruptured aneurysm include nausea and vomiting, stiff neck, blurred or double vision, light sensitivity, seizures, confusion, and loss of consciousness.

A leaking brain aneurysm, where a small amount of blood escapes, can cause a sudden, intense headache that might occur days or weeks before a full rupture. Meanwhile, a larger unruptured aneurysm pressing on brain tissue or nerves can lead to pain above or behind one eye, vision changes, a dilated pupil, facial numbness, or seizures.

If you or someone nearby experiences a sudden, severe headache or faints, seek immediate medical help. Timely diagnosis and treatment can prevent serious complications.

Link between stress and brain aneurysm While the exact causes of brain aneurysms are still being studied, chronic stress is believed to play a significant role in their development. Dr Agarwal says, “Stress triggers the release of hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline, which increase blood pressure and heart rate. Over time, this constant strain can weaken the walls of blood vessels, increasing the risk of aneurysm formation.”

Additionally, prolonged stress often leads to unhealthy lifestyle habits like smoking, poor diet, or lack of exercise, all of which further heighten the risk. Managing stress through mindfulness, regular exercise, and adequate rest can be crucial in maintaining vascular health and preventing serious complications.