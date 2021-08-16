New Delhi: Lesser number of peripheral blood microRNAs (miRNAs), which are endogenous, non-coding small RNAs, make elderly and diabetics more vulnerable to covid-19, as per the findings of a new study by Chen-Yu Zhang's group from Nanjing University, China.

Titled “Decreased inhibition of exosomal miRNAs on SARS-CoV-2 replication underlies poor outcomes in elderly people and diabetic patients", the research was published in Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy last week.

Serum exosomes (the main vector for circulating RNAs) containing these miRNAs from young people could strongly inhibit SARS-CoV-2 replication, but this inhibitory effect was attenuated in older and diabetic patients.

Clinical data from all over the world showed that old people and patients with comorbidities have higher risks of developing severe complications and higher mortality rates from covid-19. However, there is a lack of scientific explanation for this phenomenon.

Through high-throughput sequencing and bioinformatics analysis, the group identified four miRNAs (miR-7-5p, miR-24-3p, miR-145-5p and miR-223-3p) that are markedly decreased in the elderly and diabetic groups. These miRNAs are either in exosomes or in free form can directly inhibit S protein expression and SARS-CoV-2 replication. This phenomenon is markedly decreased in the elderly and diabetic patients.

Moreover, three out of the four circulating miRNAs significantly increased in the serum of healthy volunteers after eight weeks of continuous physical exercise. Serum exosomes isolated from these volunteers also showed stronger inhibitory effects on S protein expression and SARS-CoV-2 replication, the authors said.

“This study demonstrates for the first time that our own endogenous miRNAs could directly inhibit SARS-CoV-2 virus. This is not surprising since the group’s previous studies have already shown that approximately 89% viruses that infect humans could be targeted by human miRNAs," the authors said. The study provides strong evidence supporting the theory that miRNAs, particularly extracellular miRNAs, could function as “RNA defense" and protect cells against foreign nucleic acids, they added.

Classic immunology tells that the mammalian immune system is protein-based and immune protection is provided by antibodies, cytokines, interferons and so on. Studies from the Zhang group indicates that miRNAs are an important component of the endogenous RNA-based immune system to fight virus infection.

“Elderly have multiple factors which could increase risk of covid-19, including poor organ function, diabetes, low fitness and immunity etc. Age can also lead to genetic damage with less potential for repair and in this study, the effect of those important protective miRNA is attenuated," said Dr Anoop Misra, chairman, Fortis-C-DOC Centre of Excellence for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases and Endocrinology.

