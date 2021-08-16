Know why elderly and diabetics are more vulnerable to covid-19

“This study demonstrates for the first time that our own endogenous miRNAs could directly inhibit SARS-CoV-2 virus. This is not surprising since the group’s previous studies have already shown that approximately 89% viruses that infect humans could be targeted by human miRNAs," the authors said. The study provides strong evidence supporting the theory that miRNAs, particularly extracellular miRNAs, could function as “RNA defense" and protect cells against foreign nucleic acids, they added.