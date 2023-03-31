Kolkata man becomes world's first to be diagnosed with deadly plant fungus1 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 10:37 PM IST
- The man went to a hospital in Kolkata after suffering from a hoarse voice, cough, fatigue, and difficulties swallowing for three months
A 61-year-old plant mycologist in Kolkata is the first person to be diagnosed with a fungal disease, that usually affects plants. The man went to a hospital in Kolkata after suffering from a hoarse voice, cough, fatigue, and difficulties swallowing for three months.
