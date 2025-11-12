K-pop star HyunA collapses after losing 10kg within a month: Check risks of weight loss diet plans

K-pop star HyunA earlier collapsed on stage while she was performing at the Waterbomb Macau festival. Before this incident, she had informed her fans that she had undergone rapid weight loss.

“From the end of 50 to changing the front seat, it's so hard. I'm still too old. How much have you eaten?” she posted while showing her weight under 50kg.

Her excessive weight loss, around 10kg within a month, is believed to be the cause behind the collapse.

Losing 5% or more of body weight in 6-12 months is typically considered dangerous. HyunA lost more than 16% of her body weight in 30 days.

“Don't be too attached to your weight. We love you in every way,” wrote one of her fans.

“Nooo, girl. We need you to be healthy and happy,” commented another.

Another posted, “You are beautiful no matter what.”

“I will love you no matter what your weight is. Be healthy and happy,” came from another.

“And we are back to HyunA shaming herself... Are all happy now? She finally managed to gain weight as she has tried for YEARS. And now she's back to skinny fever,” came another remark.

While it is unclear what kind of diet plan HyunA followed, here are some common risks associated with excessive weight loss.

Risks of ketogenic diet The ketogenic diet limits carbohydrate intake to under 50g a day. It is way lower than the recommended portion of 130g. Keto is popular for quick weight loss. People reportedly lose up to 4.5kg in two weeks.

However, the diet carries several risks. Deficiencies in magnesium, calcium, iron, phosphorus and potassium may occur, especially with long-term use. Prolonged adherence can also cause kidney stones and excessive calcium in the urine.

In the short term, people may experience nausea, vomiting, low energy and fatigue.

Risks of Atkins diet The Atkins diet is similar to the ketogenic diet as it restricts carbohydrates while increasing fats and proteins. However, it differs in that it gradually reintroduces carbohydrates in phases. In the first two weeks, less than 20g of daily carbs is allowed, followed by 40–90g in later stages.

A study of women following the diet for eight weeks found deficiencies in thiamine, folic acid, vitamin C and zinc. These can lead to issues such as fatigue, nerve problems, poor wound healing, gum inflammation and depression.

Risks of Palaeolithic diet The Palaeolithic diet eliminates processed foods and focuses on lean meats, fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds. It limits dairy as well. Over 12 weeks, followers may lose 4–6% of their starting weight.

However, the Palaeolithic diet may lead to a calcium deficiency due to lower dairy intake. It may lead to weak bones over time. Individuals with kidney problems should avoid it because it contains high levels of potassium, which can cause complications.

Vegetarian and vegan diets A vegetarian diet is often followed for ethical, cultural, religious or health reasons. However, it can lead to deficiencies in vitamin B12, calcium, zinc, iron, vitamin E and essential fatty acids.

These can cause fatigue, anaemia, weak bones and slow growth in children. Vegans, who avoid all animal products, face similar nutritional risks.