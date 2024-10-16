Lab-grown blood vessels could soon become reality

“It’s a major, major advance, if it does what it says it’s going to do," said Dr. Allan Kirk, chairman of the Department of Surgery at Duke University School of Medicine, who doesn’t have an official role with the company and hasn’t been involved in its clinical trials but did help Humacyte apply for a grant. “The brilliance here is the realization that you don’t need to grow the blood vessel, you just need to put the scaffolding down, and the body will do the rest."