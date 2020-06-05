Lancet retracts covid-19 HCQ study flagging risks on data integrity concerns

“Our independent peer reviewers informed us that Surgisphere would not transfer the full dataset, client contracts, and the full ISO audit report to their servers for analysis as such transfer would violate client agreements and confidentiality requirements. As such, our reviewers were not able to conduct an independent and private peer review and therefore notified us of their withdrawal from the peer-review process after severe criticism for the quality of its data," The Lancet said in its retraction statement.