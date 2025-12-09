Learn from Dharmendra: 5 secrets of staying healthy in old age; Bollywood actor’s physiotherapist reveals hacks

Dharmendra was known his strong physique. His ‘action hero’ image in Bollywood inspired many, including his successors like Salman Khan.

Even in his late 80s, he continued to inspire fans by posting exercise and physiotherapy videos on Instagram. He would have turned 90 on 8 December this year. He breathed his last on 24 November.

Dharmendra often shared warm Instagram posts from his farmhouse. He proudly showed off his muscles and spoke about aqua therapy and physiotherapy, which helped him move more easily in his 80s.

He mentioned on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2022 that physical activity shaped his body and confidence throughout life.

His physiotherapist, Dr Amit Kohli, has revealed the secret behind the actor’s lively day-to-day life even at such a ripe age. Dr Kohli credits Dharmendra’s disciplined lifestyle and remarkable willpower.

“Even in his 80s, Dharmendra-ji followed a remarkably-disciplined lifestyle. Willpower is the real engine of life, and Dharmendra ji embodied that like no one else,” Dr Kohli told Health Shots.

“He had a heroic inner strength; the same spirit we saw on screen was the spirit he carried in real life,” he said.

According to Dr Kohli, Dharmendra always showed heroic inner strength. He showed the same lively spirit seen on screen.

The veteran actor remained positive even on the most difficult days. He pushed himself, saying, ‘Chalo, thoda karte hain’.

According to Dr Kohli, physiotherapy became the core of Dharmendra’s routine. It maintained his strength, balance and agility as he aged. It helped him stay active and maintain his independence.

The expert highlights that Dharmendra always listened to his body and honoured its signals. It became one of the key reasons he was able to maintain his energy and fitness even in later years.

"On days when he felt energetic, he happily challenged himself with more strengthening work. On days when his body needed gentleness, he shifted to mobility, stretches and breathing exercises. This mindful approach ensured he received maximum benefit without ever straining himself," he said.

5 secrets behind Dharmendra’s healthy life Dr Kohli mentioned five reasons why Dharmendra remained energetic and strong in his late 80s:

Movement: He never let inactivity take over and kept himself moving even on low-energy days.

Simple, home-style food: He preferred fresh and wholesome meals, reflecting his farming roots.

Regular physical activity: The veteran Bollywood actor considered movement as medicine. He stayed active in ways that suited his age.

Consistency over intensity: He avoided harsh diets or heavy workouts. He followed a steady, long-term routine.