Leprosy prevalence rate down from 0.69 per 10,000 population in 2014-15 to 0.45 in 2021-22: Centre2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 07:25 PM IST
- Bharati Pravin Pawar said that the annual new case detection rate per 1,00,000 population has come down from 9.73 in 2014-15 to 5.52 in 2021-22
NEW DELHI : Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar on Monday said that the prevalence rate of Leprosy cases has come down from 0.69 per cent per ten thousand population in 2014-15 to 0.45 in 2021-22.
