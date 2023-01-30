NEW DELHI : Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar on Monday said that the prevalence rate of Leprosy cases has come down from 0.69 per cent per ten thousand population in 2014-15 to 0.45 in 2021-22.

She added that the annual new case detection rate per 1,00,000 population has come down from 9.73 in 2014-15 to 5.52 in 2021-22.

Speaking on the occasion of National Anti Leprosy day in New Delhi, Bharati said that it is a matter of great concern that India has nearly 52 per cent of the total cases of Leprosy worldwide.

The theme of this year was “let us fight leprosy and make leprosy a history".

The minister said that the country has a firm resolve to fight it through different interventions like the National Leprosy Eradication Plan and with the involvement of State and common citizens.

“Our Leprosy Programme of the country strives to detect and treat cases as early as possible, gives treatment free of cost to prevent the development of disabilities and deformities, medical rehabilitation of those with existing deformities. The Welfare allowance has been raised from ₹8,000 to ₹12,000 to patients for their reconstructive surgery," she added.

The programme also work towards spreading awareness and reducing stigma attached with the disease. Surveillance was also strengthened by introducing ASHA-based surveillance for leprosy suspects (ABSULS) where grassroots-level workers constantly engaged in examining and reporting suspects.

Special emphasis under the Focused Leprosy Campaign was given to areas that were difficult to access or had child cases and cases with disabilities.

“Since 2015, with the constant efforts under the National Leprosy Eradication Programme, we have been able to prevent many cases of disability due to leprosy," she added.

The minister also emphasized on the need to spread awareness on stigma connected to leprosy.

“India is making progress and new leprosy cases are declining year after year. With the whole of government, whole of society support, synergy and cooperation, we can achieve the target of ‘Leprosy Mukt Bharat’ by 2027, three years ahead of the SDG (Sustainable Development Goal)," Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya during his video address at the event.

Reiterating Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring concern for people affected with leprosy, the minister noted that the concern and commitment to treat leprosy has its origin in our history.

“His vision was not only to treat them but also to mainstream them in our society. Our efforts to eliminate leprosy from this country under the National Leprosy Eradication Programme is a great tribute to his vision. We are successful in achieving prevalence rate 1 case per 10,000 population at national level in 2005. The need of the hour is consistent efforts to eliminate leprosy," Mandaviya stated.