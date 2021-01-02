Live updates: Covid-19 vaccination dry run begins across India

Live updates: Covid-19 vaccination dry run begins across India2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2021, 10:41 AM IST
- Covid-19 vaccination drill is being conducted in all States/UTs today in 116 districts across 259 sites
A dry run for covid-19 vaccination is being conducted by all state and union territory administrations today to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges
The activity is being conducted in all state capitals in at least 3 session sites.
Here are the latest updates on the dry run for covid-19 vaccination program:
- Feedbacks received after the dry run in 4 states were included in guidelines for vaccination & today's dry run in all states/UTs is being conducted as per new guidelines. Except for giving actual vaccine, every procedure is being followed during the drill: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan
- Kerala: State Health Minister KK Shailaja reviews dry run for COVID-19 administration at Government Hospital, Peroorkada in Thiruvananthapuram. She says, "The mock drill is over here. Everything went smoothly. The exercise is being conducted in 4 districts".
- More than 1,65,000 healthcare workers have been identified. This dry run will help us plan vaccination process: Spl Commissioner, Health, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
- Maharashtra: Dry run for covid-19 vaccine administration underway at District Hospital, Pune
- Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan visits GTB Hospital to review the dry run drill for administering COVID-19 vaccine.
- Hyderabad: Preparations underway for dry run of administering the COVID19 vaccine at Area Hospital, Nampally
- Preparations underway for COVID19 vaccination dry run to be conducted at Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital today
- Covid-19 vaccination drill to be conducted at Government Multispeciality Hospital in Chandigarh today
West Bengal is all set to go for the COVID vaccination mock drill on Saturday as a part of the Centre's decision to test across the country the preparedness of the authorities before launching the actual vaccination programme, a health department official said.
The dry run will be held at Urban Primary Health Centres at Duttabad and Madhyagram and at Amdanga Rural Hospital in North 24 Parganas district. In each centre, 25 health workers will participate in the dry run.
