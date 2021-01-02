Live updates: Covid-19 vaccination dry run begins across India

Live updates: Covid-19 vaccination dry run begins across India2 min read . 10:41 AM IST
- Covid-19 vaccination drill is being conducted in all States/UTs today in 116 districts across 259 sites
A dry run for covid-19 vaccination is being conducted by all state and union territory administrations today to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges
The activity is being conducted in all state capitals in at least 3 session sites.
Here are the latest updates on the dry run for covid-19 vaccination program:
West Bengal is all set to go for the COVID vaccination mock drill on Saturday as a part of the Centre's decision to test across the country the preparedness of the authorities before launching the actual vaccination programme, a health department official said.
The dry run will be held at Urban Primary Health Centres at Duttabad and Madhyagram and at Amdanga Rural Hospital in North 24 Parganas district. In each centre, 25 health workers will participate in the dry run.
