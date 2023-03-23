A new study has revealed that the noises around traffic, horns, and engine volume can be linked to increased hypertension, i.e. high blood pressure. The report of the study also added that people living near roads and constantly hearing road traffic noises are more vulnerable to developing high blood pressure. The risk of hypertension increases with the level of vehicular pollution people are exposed to while on the road or living near a busy road

