Loaded water vs infused water: What’s the difference and can it help you lose weight?

Plain water might be the healthiest drink, but for many, it’s not the most exciting. That’s where the latest hydration craze, loaded water, comes in. The trend, which has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram, takes regular or sparkling water and “loads” it with fresh fruits, herbs, coconut water, electrolytes, or even prebiotics. The idea is simple: make water tastier, more refreshing, and just a little more nutritious.

What is loaded water? Unlike sodas or packaged juices, loaded water is light on calories and sugar while offering extra flavour. Recipes can be as simple as cucumber and mint in sparkling water or as elaborate as fruit blends topped with coconut water and electrolyte powders. Fitness enthusiasts say it helps them recover faster after workouts, while others use it as a healthier alternative to sweetened beverages.

How is it different from infused water? At first glance, loaded water sounds a lot like infused water, where fruits, vegetables, and herbs are added to plain water for flavour and trace nutrients. But nutritionist Sonia Bakshi, founder of DtF, explained to Mint that there’s a key difference.

“Infused water relies solely on natural ingredients like fruits, vegetables, and herbs to enhance flavour and provide necessary nutrients, whereas loaded water includes the above natural elements with electrolytes or specific supplements added to achieve particular health goals, such as boosting energy or aiding recovery,” she said.

She added that both infused and loaded water are refreshing alternatives for people who struggle to drink enough plain water. They are low in calories, free from artificial additives, and can even help reduce sugar cravings by replacing colas or juices.

Can it help with weight loss? Experts point out that while loaded water isn’t a miracle solution for shedding kilos, better hydration does play a role in weight management. Dehydration is linked to fatigue, sugar cravings, and slower metabolism. So, making water more appealing — whether infused or loaded — can help people stay hydrated, feel more energetic, and snack less on sugary treats.

For those who sweat heavily during workouts, loaded water with electrolytes may also aid faster recovery. Meanwhile, infused water with herbs like ginger or mint can support digestion.

