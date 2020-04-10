NEW DELHI : Social isolation, fear of contagion, marital strife and sudden loss of income are taking a toll on the mental health of Indians, adding to the burden of the already strained healthcare system.

“There is a simmering sense of worry and fear of illness. We have been receiving a lot of calls from people struggling with anxiety if they or their family members could be infected or should they seek tests," said Dr Jayant Mahadevan, from National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), which runs a mental health helpline along with the health ministry.

The institute has been receiving hundreds of calls every day from people trying to cope with their fear and anxiety and hoping to be reassured. While anxiety is common during a crisis, psychologists say people should watch out for symptoms if they get worse—especially those with previous histories of mental health issues or those fighting substance addiction.

“Many people are silently battling withdrawal symptoms due to sudden cessation of alcohol. The coping mechanism differs, but it could get tough for some people and we have been trying to encourage them to reach out to us through helplines," said Mahadevan.

The lockdown has also fuelled a rise in relationship conflicts, with increasing cases of marital conflicts and domestic violence being reported by women. “People are home 24x7 and there is little one can do to distract oneself. So that tension building phase has become shorter," said Tanuja Babre, coordinator, i-Call, a mental health helpline run by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai.

A large number of people are also struggling with low self esteem, thinking they are not being productive enough, highlight psychologists.

“We are in a pandemic. The boundaries of work and home have been blurred. So, the meaning of ‘productivity’ has also changed. It is like everyone is in a fire-fighting mode now and all we can do is be mindful of it. Even when all this is over, there would be after-effects and organizations must acknowledge this. The uncertainty is extremely real," added Babre.

The ongoing financial downslide have worsened the situation, with apprehensions of salary cuts and job losses. Many have lost out on future opportunities—education plans, investments, new jobs —all of which have been put on hold by the global pandemic.

“It is important that people maintain their daily activity structure—normal sleep and appetite and keep channels of expression open. It is okay to be anxious, but watch out if it starts to impact your day-to-day life. Losing sleep or appetite or unable to do daily chores are markers. The severity depends on how long these symptoms last," said Kaustubh Joag from the Centre for Mental Health, Law and Policy, Pune.

Psychologists highlight that certain people can be more vulnerable—especially the old since they are at high-risk of infection, children who have not developed a coping mechanism to deal with such a crisis, those with disabilities and healthcare professionals and care-givers.

“It is an unusual situation and we need to recognize that the need is different for different groups. Construction workers or slum dwellers are worried how they will get food, or how long will this continue. We need to reach out to them as these are the people who need a lot of reassurance," said Dr B.N. Gangadhar, director, NIMHANS, Bengaluru.