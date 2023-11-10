Loneliness Isn’t Just Bad for Your Health—It’s Deadly
Brianna Abbott , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 10 Nov 2023, 11:00 AM IST
SummaryPeople who report often feeling lonely or being socially isolated are at an increased risk of death from any cause, new research suggests.
If you think canceling plans is always good self-care, you might want to think again. People who keep an active social calendar not only enjoy a better quality of life—they could also stave off an early trip to the grave.
