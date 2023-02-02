Loneliness, social isolation raise risk of heart failure: Study
Both social isolation and loneliness are associated with higher rates of heart failure, but whether or not a person feels lonely is more important in determining risk than whether or not they are actually alone.
Social isolation and loneliness have been shown in studies to be important risk factors for cardiovascular disease, but little is known about their specific relationship with heart failure. According to a new study published in JACC: Both social isolation and loneliness are associated with higher rates of heart failure, but whether or not a person feels lonely is more important in determining risk than whether or not they are actually alone.
