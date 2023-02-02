Loneliness, social isolation raise risk of heart failure: Study

The researchers found that both social isolation and loneliness increased the risk of hospitalisation or death from heart failure by 15% to 20%. However, they also found that social isolation was only a risk factor when loneliness was not also present. In other words, if a person was both socially isolated and felt lonely, loneliness was more important. Loneliness also increased risk even if the person was not socially isolated. Loneliness and social isolation were more common in men and were also associated with adverse health behaviors and status, such as tobacco use and obesity.