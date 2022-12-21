Even though the loss of taste and smell is no longer the classic symptoms of Covid, it is still the most prevalent sign of long Covid. A new study has revealed that a third of long Covid patients suffer persistent smell loss, with almost a fifth experiencing loss of taste. The study also showed that long COVID can also affect your sex life.

A team of researchers from University of East Anglia (UEA), UK, has been studying the relationship between Covid and parosmia, where people experience strange and often unpleasant smell distortions. The findings have been published in the journal International Forum of Allergy and Rhinology.

"Long Covid is a complex condition that develops during or after having covid, and it is classified as such when symptoms continue for more than 12 weeks," said lead researcher Carl Philpott, UEA.

"Symptoms include headache, myalgia, fatigue and loss of taste and smell. Parosmia can persist for months after initial infection, alongside brain fog and memory loss.

"Almost a third of self-reported long Covid patients were suffering persistent smell loss, and almost a fifth were still experiencing loss of taste.

"This is really significant because we know that loss of smell and taste really impacts people's lives. Our previous research has shown that people who have lost their sense of smell also report high rates of depression, anxiety, isolation and relationship difficulties.

"It can disrupt almost every aspect of life - from everyday concerns about personal hygiene to a loss of sexual intimacy and the break-down of personal relationships.

For the study, the team looked at results from the UK Coronavirus Infection Survey and analysed information from over 3,60,000 people in March 2022.

A total of 10,431 participants identified as suffering from long Covid, and were asked about the symptoms they have been suffering from.

"We found that almost three percent of the participants self-identified as having long Covid, and if we scale this up to reflect the UK population, it would equate to around 1.8 million people," said Philpott.

This research was led by the University of East Anglia in collaboration with the charity Fifth Sense which represents those with smell and taste disorders.