Long Covid can cause parasomnia, effect your sex life. Check common symptoms2 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 05:28 PM IST
A third of long Covid patients suffer persistent smell loss, with almost a fifth experiencing loss of taste
Even though the loss of taste and smell is no longer the classic symptoms of Covid, it is still the most prevalent sign of long Covid. A new study has revealed that a third of long Covid patients suffer persistent smell loss, with almost a fifth experiencing loss of taste. The study also showed that long COVID can also affect your sex life.