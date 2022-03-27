Long Covid can cause severe nerve diseases. Check these symptoms

The effect of the coronavirus can continue long after the initial recovery. And the post-COVID complications can be as severe as the infection itself, and sometimes such syndrome can even turn fatal if it is taken care of in the early stage. And now, a recent study has shown post-COVID complications can also include peripheral neuropathy (damage to the nerves that connect the brain and spinal cord). As per the study, such symptoms start showing after 90 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is long COVID? Long COVID is usually diagnosed many weeks after a bout with COVID-19. Any long-lasting effects typically appear about 90 days after symptoms of the initial infection go away.

Overall, some estimates suggest more than a third of COVID-19 survivors will develop some symptoms of long COVID, as per WHO data.

What are the common long COVID symptoms? Some of the most common long COVID symptoms that need early attention are nerve damage, heart ailment, tingling sensation in the body, depression and brain fog.

What WHO said on long COVID? A few weeks ago World Health Organisation (WHO) pointed out that long-term effects of the coronavirus can be critical, affecting every part of your body. WHO official Dr. Abdi Mahamud said, “When people talk about COVID, they think of it as an upper respiratory disease, but it is more of systemic disease. Literally, it was affecting every part of the cardiovascular system one year down and later."

What are the diagnosis and treatments for Long COVID? Some patients report difficulty obtaining a long COVID diagnosis, which complicates efforts to get support, such as disability assistance and clinical care. Patients experiencing several symptoms may need to consult with multiple specialists.

In addition, without consistent diagnoses, national data will not be adequate to track and respond to the condition.