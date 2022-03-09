The effect of the coronavirus can continue long after the initial recovery. And the post-COVID complications can be as severe as the infection itself, and sometimes such syndrome can even turn fatal if it is taken care of in the early stage. A few weeks ago World Health Organisation (WHO) pointed out that long-term effects of the coronavirus can be critical, affecting every part of your body. WHO official Dr. Abdi Mahamud said, “When people talk about COVID, they think of it as an upper respiratory disease, but it is more of systemic disease. Literally, it was affecting every part of the cardiovascular system one year down and later."

