Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Science / Health /  Long Covid cases went up by 4 times in 2021. Here are the main symptoms

Long Covid cases went up by 4 times in 2021. Here are the main symptoms

Liat Ashkenazi-Hoffnung, who heads the post-coronavirus disease (COVID-19) clinic at Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, speaks with the mother of Noa, a 10-year-old Israeli girl suffering from Long Covid, in Petah Tikva, Israel 
1 min read . 02:36 PM ISTBloomberg

Women were twice as likely as men to experience lingering effects, according to new modeling conducted by the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

At least 17 million people in Europe experienced long Covid in the pandemic’s first two years, with many still struggling with debilitating symptoms, according to a new tally.

At least 17 million people in Europe experienced long Covid in the pandemic’s first two years, with many still struggling with debilitating symptoms, according to a new tally.

Women were twice as likely as men to experience lingering effects, according to new modeling conducted by the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine. The data, compiled for the World Health Organization’s European region, shows one in three women who were hospitalized risk developing long Covid

Women were twice as likely as men to experience lingering effects, according to new modeling conducted by the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine. The data, compiled for the World Health Organization’s European region, shows one in three women who were hospitalized risk developing long Covid

Lingering symptoms -- from chronic fatigue and “brain fog" to breathlessness -- are estimated to afflict around 10% to 20% of Covid cases. So far, the condition and its causes have perplexed doctors, prompting calls for more research to find ways to treat and prevent it.

Lingering symptoms -- from chronic fatigue and “brain fog" to breathlessness -- are estimated to afflict around 10% to 20% of Covid cases. So far, the condition and its causes have perplexed doctors, prompting calls for more research to find ways to treat and prevent it.

“This data highlights the urgent need for more analysis, more investment, more support, and more solidarity with those who experience this condition," Hans Kluge, the WHO’s regional director for Europe, said at a meeting. 

“This data highlights the urgent need for more analysis, more investment, more support, and more solidarity with those who experience this condition," Hans Kluge, the WHO’s regional director for Europe, said at a meeting. 

The WHO’s Europe region includes 53 countries -- most of them in Europe but some in central Asia as well. 

The WHO’s Europe region includes 53 countries -- most of them in Europe but some in central Asia as well. 

Long Covid cases quadrupled in 2021 compared with 2020, the study estimated, based on a definition of the ailment as cases with symptoms lasting at least three months. 

Long Covid cases quadrupled in 2021 compared with 2020, the study estimated, based on a definition of the ailment as cases with symptoms lasting at least three months. 

 

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.