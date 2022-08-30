Long COVID in children less common than in adults, study finds2 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 02:46 PM IST
The risk of long COVID in children appears to be lower than what has been reported in adults, according to a study conducted in the US
The risk of long COVID in children appears to be lower than what has been reported in adults, according to a study conducted in the US
Listen to this article
The risk of long COVID in children appears to be lower than what has been reported in adults, according to a study conducted in the US.