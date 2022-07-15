Long covid is an elusive target for big pharma
The drug industry quickly developed Covid-19 vaccines and treatments, yet treatments for the post-viral illness known as long Covid are nowhere close to being developed
The drug industry developed Covid-19 vaccines and treatments at breakneck speed, saving millions of lives in the process. Yet treatments for the post-viral illness known as long Covid, which is afflicting millions, are nowhere close to being developed.
The lack of urgency around developing treatments is both a missed opportunity for the healthcare industry and a drag on the economy as an array of conditions such as dizziness and chest pain force many Americans to at least temporarily stop working.
It isn’t that the healthcare industry wants to ignore a multibillion-dollar opportunity for device-makers and drug-developers. Finding treatments for long-haulers is a lot more complicated than dealing with the acute phase of Covid. To develop mRNA vaccines, for instance, companies like Pfizer and Moderna had clear clinical-trial goals such as preventing symptomatic infection.
But long Covid, like other post-viral disorders, is characterized by a range of symptoms. For some, it causes neurological problems like brain fog, while for others it is digestive symptoms such as diarrhea. Studies also show that a small percentage of those infected go on to develop blood clots, strokes, diabetes and kidney damage. The range of symptoms is so broad partly because long Covid is an umbrella term encompassing different types of complications, including a lingering presence of the virus in the body or a prolonged inflammatory response.
Governments and academics are still collecting data and studying the condition in laboratories to understand the exact mechanisms as they seek to identify the best approaches. Jeremy Levin, a former executive at Bristol-Myers Squibb and Teva Pharmaceuticals, says pharma companies need time to understand exactly how to target this disease.
“It’s not that the industry doesn’t want to get in; it’s just that the data hasn’t played out, yet. And until you can have more clear targets, you don’t have a measurable outcome," says Dr. Levin, who now runs the neurology biotech company Ovid Therapeutics.
But pharma companies do hold many assets worth testing. One example is Pfizer’s antiviral pill, Paxlovid. A growing body of research suggests that reservoirs of the virus remain in some people’s bodies beyond the acute phase, possibly leading to long Covid. A recent Harvard study showed that the spike protein from the virus lingered in the blood of 65% of the long Covid patients they tested for as long as 12 months after they were first diagnosed.
“It’s a total game-changer. If we can measure this stuff, then we can test antiviral approaches to see if it helps," says Steven Deeks, an HIV expert who is studying long Covid at the University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Deeks, like other researchers, has been calling on Pfizer to undertake a Paxlovid clinical trial for long Covid patients; yet a spokeswoman says the company is still “considering what a study may entail." He says he has talked to several companies about testing treatments, but he says representatives at these companies typically tell him that “no one knows how to define it, so no one wants to invest $1 billion in a Phase III program."
Post-viral diseases have long mystified researchers, who have struggled to develop treatments for conditions like chronic fatigue syndrome, which is thought to be caused by Epstein-Barr virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 7.5% of U.S. adults have long Covid symptoms, defined as those lasting three or more months after infection. That could be a significant burden on the healthcare system and, to the extent that long Covid sufferers are unable to return to work, on the economy.
To improve care, continued public pressure will be key. Congress in 2020 gave the National Institutes of Health $1.2 billion to research long Covid, but the agency has moved too slowly. Part of the problem is that research institutions, the government and the healthcare system at large are still focused on the pandemic’s acute phase.
Ted Ross, global director of vaccine development at Cleveland Clinic, argues that much like public pressure in the 1980s helped lead to development of treatments for HIV, patient groups will have to continue pushing for government resources to help treat long Covid. A stronger partnership between government, industry and academia will be crucial, he added.
Ultimately, it could be years before treatments are available. Meanwhile, as long as Covid-19 is in our midst, the threat of long Covid will persist, too.