Long covid is an elusive target for big pharma

“It’s a total game-changer. If we can measure this stuff, then we can test antiviral approaches to see if it helps," says Steven Deeks, an HIV expert who is studying long Covid at the University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Deeks, like other researchers, has been calling on Pfizer to undertake a Paxlovid clinical trial for long Covid patients; yet a spokeswoman says the company is still “considering what a study may entail." He says he has talked to several companies about testing treatments, but he says representatives at these companies typically tell him that “no one knows how to define it, so no one wants to invest $1 billion in a Phase III program."