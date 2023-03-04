Long Covid may lead to reduced brain oxygen levels, cognitive decline: Study2 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 03:52 PM IST
- The research was conducted in the earlier phases of the pandemic, and the researchers did not investigate whether subsequent variants, such as Omicron
The mental impacts of Long Covid are increasingly coming to light, with new research on the issue revealing about conditions like reduced brain oxygen levels, declined cognition, and heightened levels of depression and anxiety.
