The mental impacts of Long Covid are increasingly coming to light, with new research on the issue revealing about conditions like reduced brain oxygen levels, declined cognition, and heightened levels of depression and anxiety.

The study researchers of the University of Waterloo, Canada conducted two parallel studies - a laboratory study involving cognitive testing and imaging of oxygen levels in the brain, and a national population survey of Canadians in 2021 and 2022. The researchers combined the results of two studies to reach various conclusions.

The findings of the research informs that Covid-19 patients who were symptomatic were poor on two computer based tasks, one which measures inhibition and the other impulsive decision making.

The study said that compared to people who were not infected with Covid, the infected lack increase in oxygen saturation in an area of the brain that is usually engaged during the tasks. "We are the first to show reduced oxygen uptake in the brain during a cognitive task in the months following a symptomatic COVID-19 infection," said Peter Hall, lead author, and researcher at the University of Waterloo.

"This is important because a lack of sufficient oxygen supply is thought to be one of the mechanisms by which COVID-19 may cause cognitive impairment," Hall added.

The other study as part of the research was a population survey of Canadians aged between 18 to 56 and it examined the relationship between COVID, cognitive function, and psychiatric symptoms.

According to the study, individuals who contracted COVID-19 experienced challenges with focus and inhibition, along with heightened symptoms of depression and anxiety. The impact was slightly more significant among those who had not received the vaccination and persisted even after considering the duration of the infection.

The research stated that prior research has demonstrated a correlation between COVID-19 and reduced cognitive function, self-reported cognitive symptoms, and variations in brain structure as assessed by MRI, but not alterations in brain oxygenation.

"We don't know for sure why this was the case, but there have been other studies showing that older women are especially impacted by some post-COVID-19 syndrome symptoms," Hall said.

"It appears that, regardless of gender and other demographic factors, COVID-19 infection at baseline is correlated with increased problems with emotion regulation six months later: depression, anxiety, and agitation. In some cases, we are talking about symptom levels that are at or above recommended as cut-off scores for psychiatric diagnoses," said Hall.

The research was conducted in the earlier phases of the pandemic, and the researchers did not investigate whether subsequent variants, such as Omicron, have comparable impacts on the brain as earlier variants.

