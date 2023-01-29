Long Covid Might Teach Us How to Prevent Alzheimer’s4 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 06:10 AM IST
Researchers are uncovering links between viruses and brain diseases, which could point to a whole new approach to treatment.
Science is starting to uncover an unnerving fact about viruses: Some might affect our brains over the long haul. It came as a shock that SARS-CoV-2 can lead to lingering neurological problems — a post-viral syndrome we call long Covid. But the phenomenon might not be unique to this virus.
