Long Covid Might Teach Us How to Prevent Alzheimer’s

If viruses do indeed play a role in some of our most feared and costly diseases, that could point to a whole new approach to treatment and prevention. In the future, everyone might get vaccinated against Epstein-Barr virus as a protection against MS. And it may turn out that you can reduce your odds of getting Alzheimer’s disease by getting that shingles shot and a flu shot every year. If HPV adds to the risk, it could motivate the medical community to redouble its efforts to get that vaccine to more people.