Long Covid patient's legs turning blue after 10 minutes of standing, new research report shows2 min read 12 Aug 2023, 01:56 PM IST
Study reports unusual case of long Covid patient developing acrocyanosis, with legs turning blue after standing for 10 minutes.
A study published in The Lancet journal stated that an unusual case of long Covid patient's legs turning blue after 10 minutes of standing has been reported. In the study, it described case of a 33-year old man who developed a condition called acrocyanosis, which refers to blood pooling in the veins of the legs.