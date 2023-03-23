Long Covid risk factors are tied to gender, age and weight

Women, overweight people and those above age 40 are among the groups that have a greater risk of developing long Covid, according to a report published Thursday that makes the case for better pandemic treatment and support.

Researchers also found that patients with preexisting conditions like asthma, diabetes and even anxiety or depression were more likely to develop long-lasting Covid-19 symptoms. Those who were previously hospitalized or admitted to intensive care for Covid also were at higher risk.

Identifying risk factors “is important because it would allow for early and appropriate clinical support," the authors wrote in the Journal of the American Medical Association’s Internal Medicine publication. The report is based on the findings of researchers in the UK who analyzed 41 studies involving more than 860,000 patients.

Long Covid, also known as post-Covid condition, occurs when symptoms continue or develop three months after an initial infection, according to the World Health Organization.

The report found that people with two vaccinations had a 40% lower risk of developing long Covid. Discussions of Covid-19 have increasingly focused on long-term effects as clinicians and companies look to prevent severe illness.

Pfizer Inc.’s Paxlovid, for example, has been shown to reduce the risk of lingering symptoms, leading to fewer cases of long Covid. Last week, a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee supported full approval of Paxlovid to treat Covid-19 in adults at risk of developing severe illness. The drug is already permitted for emergency use.