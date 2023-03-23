Long Covid risk factors are tied to gender, age and weight

Long Covid risk factors are tied to gender, age and weight1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 10:01 PM IST
Researchers also found that patients with preexisting conditions like asthma, diabetes and even anxiety or depression were more likely to develop long-lasting Covid-19 symptoms. Those who were previously hospitalized or admitted to intensive care for Covid also were at higher risk
Women, overweight people and those above age 40 are among the groups that have a greater risk of developing long Covid, according to a report published Thursday that makes the case for better pandemic treatment and support.
