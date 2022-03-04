Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Of what we already know of long COVID, scientists have pointed out that it can have serious health impacts. However, there is still a lot to know about the disease. Researchers do not yet fully understand the risk factors, causes, and effects of long COVID. They also stated that the symptoms vary from person to person, which could be as simple as fatigue and tiredness to severe diseases like heart attack and other cardiac ailments. A recent study by U.S. Government Accountability Office has elaborated on the syndrome and here is what we know about it:

What is Long COVID? Long COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is the occurrence of new, returning, or ongoing health problems 4 or more weeks after an initial infection with COVID-19. It is also known by other names, including post-acute COVID, post-COVID conditions, and chronic COVID.

What are the symptoms? Symptoms of long COVID vary from person to person. They may include fatigue, cognitive impairment (or "brain fog"), muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, heart palpitations, sleep difficulties, and mood changes. It can also affect multiple organ systems and cause tissue damage.

The study also said, long COVID is a post-viral syndrome. Post-viral syndromes are well documented for a range of infections. For example, one study found that more than 27 percent of survivors from another coronavirus, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), had chronic fatigue syndrome 4 years after their initial infection.

What is known of Long COVID? Long COVID can have serious impacts. Some individuals have reported a need to adjust their work hours or stop working altogether due to chronic fatigue or cognitive impairment.

One study of nearly 4,000 long COVID patients found that 45 percent reduced their work hours. For some, the change in job status can affect health insurance, which can further complicate treatment options. Individuals have also said their symptoms interfere with childcare, exercise, and social activities.

This disruption of their daily lives can cause mental health issues. Another study used the electronic health records of more than 200,000 COVID-19 survivors and found that within 6 months following initial infection, one-third experienced neurological or psychological.

What are the diagnosis and treatments for Long COVID? Some patients report difficulty obtaining a long COVID diagnosis, which complicates efforts to get support, such as disability assistance and clinical care. Patients experiencing several symptoms may need to consult with multiple specialists.

In addition, without consistent diagnoses, national data will not be adequate to track and respond to the condition.