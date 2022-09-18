A significant symptom of Long Covid is shortness of breath. While the scare of the pandemic has reduced recently, owing to lesser fatal cases, long Covid remains dominant in large parts of the world. Long Covid is when the Covid-related symptoms persist longer than 12 weeks after the initial infection.

While it is recommended that one eats a healthy balanced diet and get lot of rest. If you are having symptoms like shortness of breath, according to the NHS UK, eating these “right foods" can help you get better.

Long covid affects appetite

One may get weak not just from the impact of Covid on their health, but also because it can disturb their appetite. Long covid could lead to various other symptoms such as loss of taste and smell, having an upset stomach, having diarrhea or constipation, sore throat, difficulty in swallowing, or being out of breath. Though these can make it difficult for you to eat properly, focusing on certain healthy foods might help in regaining nutrition and strength.

Balanced diet for people with long covid

A healthy diet rich in necessary nutrients can improve your immunity, which can help you to protect yourself from further infections or reinfection. Healthy foods rich in carbs, fats, protein, vitamins, iron, zinc, calcium etc. will also increase your energy levels to help you get back to your pre-Covid energy levels.

Long Covid: Food to improve health

Eat soft foods like mashed potatoes and soup, which are easier to consume if you are out of breath. These are also healthy, nourishing and will restore your energy levels. It is also recommended to eat small meals four to five times a day. In any case, if you are recovering from an infection, you should eat whenever you are hungry as your body needs that nutrition to become fit again.

Including foods like roti, brown bread, pasta, potatoes and rice, can help you regain that lost extra weight in a healthy manner. Note that gaining weight should not happen from unhealthy fast food.

Long Covid symptoms you should look out for

-Fatigue

-Loss of smell

-Muscle aches

-Brain fog

-Chest pain or tightness

-Insomnia

-Heart palpitations

-Dizziness

-Pins and needles

-Joint pain

-Depression and anxiety

-Tinnitus, earaches

-Headaches

-Rashes