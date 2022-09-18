Long Covid: What to eat to restore your appetite, energy level?2 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2022, 06:43 PM IST
- One may get weak not just from the impact of Covid on their health, but also because it can disturb their appetite
A significant symptom of Long Covid is shortness of breath. While the scare of the pandemic has reduced recently, owing to lesser fatal cases, long Covid remains dominant in large parts of the world. Long Covid is when the Covid-related symptoms persist longer than 12 weeks after the initial infection.