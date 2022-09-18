Long Covid: What to eat to restore your appetite, energy level?

Long covid affects appetite

One may get weak not just from the impact of Covid on their health, but also because it can disturb their appetite. Long covid could lead to various other symptoms such as loss of taste and smell, having an upset stomach, having diarrhea or constipation, sore throat, difficulty in swallowing, or being out of breath. Though these can make it difficult for you to eat properly, focusing on certain healthy foods might help in regaining nutrition and strength.