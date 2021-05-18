The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday warned that working 55 hours or more per week is a serious health hazard. This comes against the backdrop of teleworking becoming the norm in many industries blurring the boundaries between home and work during the covid-19 pandemic.

Long working hours led to 745,000 deaths from stroke and ischemic heart disease in 2016, a 29% increase since 2000, according to the latest estimates by the WHO and International Labour Organization (ILO) published in Environment International.

In a global analysis of the loss of life and health associated with working long hours, the agencies said in 2016, 398,000 people died from stroke and 347,000 from heart disease as a result of having worked at least 55 hours a week. Between 2000 and 2016, the number of deaths from heart disease because of working long hours increased by 42% and from stroke by 19%, it said.

The study concluded that working 55 or more hours per week is associated with an estimated 35% higher risk of a stroke and a 17% higher risk of dying from ischemic heart disease, compared to working 35-40 hours a week.

This work-related disease burden is particularly significant in men (72% of deaths occurred among males), people living in the Western Pacific and South-East Asia regions, and middle-aged or older workers. Most of the deaths recorded were among people aged 60-79 years, who had worked for 55 hours or more per week between the agesof 45 and 74 years, said the agencies.

Working long hours is now known to be responsible for about one-third of the total estimated work-related burden of disease and is established as the risk factor with the largest occupational disease burden. This has shifted the thinking towards a relatively new and more psychosocial occupational risk factor to health.

Further, the number of people working long hours is increasing and is now 9% of the total population globally. This trend puts even more people at risk of work-related disability and early death.

The analysis comes against the backdrop of the covid-19 pandemic shining a spotlight on managing working hours. The pandemic is accelerating developments that could feed the trend towards increased working time. “The pandemic has significantly changed the way many people work. Teleworking has become the norm in many industries, often blurring the boundaries between home and work. In addition, many businesses have been forced to scale back or shut down operations to save money and people who are still on the payroll end up working longer hours," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO.

“No job is worth the risk of stroke or heart disease. Governments, employers, and workers need to work together to agree on limits to protect the health of workers," he said.

The agencies suggested that governments can introduce laws that ban mandatory overtime and ensure maximum limits on working time.

