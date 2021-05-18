Long working hours are increasing deaths from heart disease: Report

The analysis comes against the backdrop of the covid-19 pandemic shining a spotlight on managing working hours. The pandemic is accelerating developments that could feed the trend towards increased working time. “The pandemic has significantly changed the way many people work. Teleworking has become the norm in many industries, often blurring the boundaries between home and work. In addition, many businesses have been forced to scale back or shut down operations to save money and people who are still on the payroll end up working longer hours," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO.