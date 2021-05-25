Long-haul Covid kids: Coronavirus proving more serious risk to children

By day 14, the headaches were gone but Kathryn was too fatigued to get out of bed. Repeated trips to the emergency room and doctors have yielded few answers. Kathryn is slowly improving, but her grades have suffered and she gave up on swimming for the year because of fatigue. More than 80 days after testing positive, she has to wear compression socks at all times to avoid leg pain. “I'm seeing improvement in her slowly," Rochelle said. “But as a teenager, three to six months is a lot of time."

